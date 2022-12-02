Sega Touts Successful IAAPA Expo Experience

Sega Amusements International said they had one of their most successful IAAPA shows in many years, having premiered Bop It! Arcade, Drone Racing Genesis and a number of other new products.

“We were pleased to see new and existing customers, partners and friends visit us at the show from all over the world,” said Justin Burke, the company’s sales director. “It was encouraging to see visitor numbers were significantly up compared to last year and back to pre-pandemic levels. Operators were optimistic and looking to invest in new equipment and expand their estate to capitalize on the strong guest demand.”

Sega also showed Augmented Reality Darts, their partnership with 501 Entertainment. Learn more about all of the above by emailing [email protected].