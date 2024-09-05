Sega to Debut High Five, More at IAAPA Europe

Sega Amusements will debut their newest prize crane High Five at the upcoming IAAPA Expo Europe, held from Sept. 24-26.

High Five features a “unique five-claw mechanism that lets players aim for up to five prizes in a single play,” the manufacturer reported. “With its frameless transparent cabinet and vibrant edge lighting, High Five is a standout attraction that draws in crowds at any location,” they added.

At the trade show, where they’ll be in booths #8370 and #8470, Sega will also showcase their racing game Apex Rebels, the snowmobile racer Hyper Cross and other games. They’ll be unveiling the brand-new Social Replay feature of their Augmented Reality Darts as well.

Learn more by emailing [email protected].