Sega to Bring Bop It! And Many More Games

Arcade maker Sega will be at Amusement Expo in booth #A417 with Bop It!, VR Agent and their other brand-new products.

With Bop It!, they’ve turned the popular consumer game into a skill-based redemption arcade. VR Agent, meanwhile, is an attendant-free VR game that seamlessly combines the headset and gun controller into a single unit. Other games on display at the Sega booth will be Drone Racing Genesis, Storm Rider 2 and Augmented Reality Darts.

“We’re thrilled to be showcasing our latest games at Amusement Expo,” said Marty Smith, the company’s U.S. sales manager. “Our lineup of games is sure to appeal to operators and players alike, and we can’t wait to share them with you.”

Ahead of the event, you can contact [email protected] for additional information.