SEGA Showing Jumanji & More

SEGA Amusements will be in booth #327 today and tomorrow (March 16-17) for the trade show portion of Amusement Expo. They’ll be showing off their latest and greatest games, including Jumanji, a four-player redemption game.

The new Jumanji is fun for the whole family, presented in a jungle-themed cabinet and featuring the Hollywood film characters. There are also 12 mini-games based on scenes from the recent two films that SEGA says encourages lots of repeat play.

The company will also be showing Men in Black, a video redemption game, plus the thrilling Mission Impossible Arcade Deluxe and the attendant-free VR Agent. A family-friendly quick play redemption game Polar Slide will also make its debut.

Stop by the booth or contact them at [email protected] for more details. You can also reach them at 847-364-9787.