Sega Showcasing Zombies, Ballzania & More

Zombies Ready, Deady, Go! and Ballzania, both now shipping from Sega, will be among the highlights in their booth #227 at Amusement Expo.

“Featuring a derby-style, ball-rolling experience, this exciting yet compact 4-player game delivers competitive gameplay that’s perfect for players of all skill levels,” the company said of Zombies. “With quirky characters and funny gameplay moments, prepare for laugh-out-loud humor that every player will enjoy.”

Another redemption game, Ballzania is a 2-player cabinet where timing is crucial. Players shoot balls up the playfield with a pinball-style plunger and have to use their skills to precisely hit the big-ticket bonus hole at the center of a rotating disc.

You’ll also see Bop IT! Arcade, Apex Rebels, Hypercross, Sync Pong, Allstars Air Hockey and more. Contact the manufacturer at 847-364-9787 or [email protected].