Sega Revs into AEI 2026 with Daytona: Motion Edition

Sega Amusements International will be at Amusement Expo in booth #1833 with a lineup headlined by Daytona Championship USA Motion Edition. The iconic Sega racer has a new motion cabinet that’s “built with a custom air-ride system designed for durability.”

Also in the booth will be Apex Rebels in a smaller, space-saving cabinet; Putt It! Par-Tee, which blends mini-golf with an alley roller; and Simon Arcade, the first arcade adaptation of Hasbro’s memory game.

Tower Ball, High Five Tickets, Big Sea Fishing, Mini Cube Prize World, Capto Crane Bonus Wheel, Skill Fall Revolution and maimai DX will round out the lineup.

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