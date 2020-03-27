Sega Pop Up Book Hits Coffee Tables

Forbes reports a new coffee table book, Sega Arcade: Pop-Up History, has recently been released. It details the development of six of “the most iconic Sega Taiken ‘body sensation’ video-game cabinets” – Out Run, After Burner, Hang-On, Power Drift, Space Harrier and Thunder Blade.

All of those games have been recreated as “pop-up sculptures” in the book thanks to Helen Friel and Kam Tang, the paper engineer and illustrator on the project, respectively. Darren Wall, concept and design man, got the project crowdfunded through Kickstarter in 2018 – raising about $58,000 to make it. A limited number are now available for purchase.