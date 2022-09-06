Sega Partners with Sacoa

Sacoa Cashless System recently announced their partnership with Sega Amusements International. The company was chosen by Sega for its parts and services division – Sega Total Solutions – to enter a distribution agreement in the EMEA region. The companies said the deal will allow them both to reach a wider base of operators and locations.

“Sega Amusements International’s deal with Sacoa is a great fit because of their incredible reach, proven track record and history with top quality products,” said Sacoa CEO Pol Mochkovsky. “We are honored to be partnering with a powerhouse – together the possibilities are endless.”

Added Sega Amusements CEO Paul Williams: “We have been following the rise of cashless systems since the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the move from cash to non-cash payment. Sacoa has been synonymous with cashless systems for many years and offer exactly the kind of familiar yet innovative products we’ve been looking for. We look forward to bringing this product line to some of the best entertainment locations in the world.”

Learn more at www.sacoacard.com and www.segaarcade.com.