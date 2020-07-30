SEGA Offers Deal: “Buy Now, Pay Later”

SEGA has teamed up with Univest Capital to offer operators a finance program to help bring the action – and players – back into locations. The “Buy Now Pay Later” limited-time deal applies to two of the factory’s video game showpieces – House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn and Transformers: Shadows Rising – and offers 0% APR for 36 months with 90 days deferred payments.

“We’ve been listening to operators and the challenges they face so we wanted to help,” said SEGA CEO Paul Williams. “After weeks of hard work, we are very pleased to announce our Buy Now Pay Later offer. This deal gives peace of mind when comes to managing cash flow while helping operators invest in new attractions that will invite players back into their locations.”

The factory says House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn and Transformers: Shadows Rising are “action-packed video games that feature some of the most fun game-play missions and unique cabinet designs on the market. High repeat-play appeal makes these games a great long-term investment for any location.”

This finance offer ends Oct. 31, 2020. For details, call SEGA directly at 847-364-9787 or email [email protected], contact your SEGA distributor, or reach out to Univest Capital’s Jim Hines at [email protected]. For full terms and conditions email [email protected].