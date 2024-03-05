Sega Now Shipping New Arcade Games

Zombies Ready, Deady, Go! and Ballzania are both now shipping from Sega Amusements. The machines were first introduced into the Sega lineup last year at IAAPA Expo.

The Zombies game is described as a “ball-rolling, derby-style game” featuring “non-stop action.” With 4-player gameplay, the redemption machine offers fun competition and encourages repeat play.

Another redemption game, Ballzania is a 2-player cabinet where timing is crucial. Players shoot balls up the playfield with a pinball-style plunger and have to use their skills to precisely hit the big-ticket bonus hole at the center of a rotating disc.

To learn more about these and other Sega games, call 847-364-9787 or email [email protected].