Sega New Distributor for 501 Entertainment

501 Entertainment, makers of SMARTS Darts AR, recently inked a worldwide distribution agreement with Sega Amusements. The deal was announced at Bowl Expo.

SMARTS Darts AR is the “world’s first and only auto-scoring darts system,” and the first augmented reality darts available in the U.S., the company said. Under terms of the agreement, 501 Entertainment’s SMARTS Interactive and AR Darts products will be globally distributed by Sega.

“Sega Amusements has been following the rise of social entertainment, and 501 Entertainment’s SMARTS Interactive and AR Darts are exactly the kinds of familiar yet innovative products we’ve been looking for,” said Sega Amusements CEO Paul Williams. “We look forward to bringing this line to some of the best entertainment locations in the world.”

“The 501 Entertainment deal with Sega is a great fit because of their incredible reach, proven track record and history with top quality products,” said Jonny Powell, CEO of 501 Entertainment. “We are honored to be partnering with a powerhouse – together the possibilities are endless.” Learn more at www.501fun.com.