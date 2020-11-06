SEGA Key Master Machine Available Through Authorized Distributors Only

SEGA recently released a statement clarifying that “Key Master Direct” is not an authorized dealer of the company’s product and does not have any business relationship with SEGA.

“We have been trying to resolve the matter amicably with this company for some time,” reported SEGA CEO Paul Williams. “However, now we had to take firm action to uphold the great reputation of our product, the hard work of our distributors and provide clarity and support to operators that may have been duped.”

SEGA said it does not provide any warranty for machines supplied by Key Master Direct, and is aware of other unknown companies that are importing copies of SEGA’s Key Master game.

For a genuine machine, with full service and support, continue to contact your local authorized SEGA distributor or reach out to [email protected].