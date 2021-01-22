SEGA Finance Deal Back Thru March 31

SEGA’s Buy Now Pay Later deal is back and ends on March 31; the financing option includes games like Let’s Go Island Dream Edition, House of the Dead Scarlet Dawn, Transformers Shadows Rising, ATV Slam and Storm Racer Motion Deluxe.

“Now that the light at the end of the tunnel is glowing brightly, it is time for you to invest into high quality, profitable entertainment that attracts visitors and once again make your venue the destination for fun, excitement and lasting memories,” SEGA said.

The Buy Now Pay Later deal offers 0% APR for 36 months on top of 90 days deferred payments. Learn more by calling 847-364-9787, emailing [email protected] or contacting Jim Hines of Univest Capital at [email protected]. You can also get in touch with your local authorized SEGA distributor for more information.