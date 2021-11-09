SEGA Coming to IAAPA with Men in Black Game

SEGA Amusements International will be at IAAPA Expo in booth #1315 with a slew of games, including their new video redemption game featuring the iconic Men in Black.

The gameplay allows players to take on the roles of Agent N and Agent V to protect the world from aliens – winning tickets along the way. The game features aliens, weapons and locations from the Men in Black franchise, offering an immersive experience that transports players right into the cinematic universe of MIB.

SEGA said the game is “presented in a stunning, new, retro-futuristic cabinet that takes design cues from the film’s iconic MIB headquarters.” A chrome UFO with lighting also hovers above the screen and aims to draw players to the game.

“We are thrilled to bring the energy, excitement and humor of this fantastic franchise to life in a video redemption game,” said CEO Paul Williams. “Men in Black is perfect for the current market and testing has shown that the brand is a powerful attraction for players of all ages. Men in Black is a ‘must have’ game for operators looking to entice new visitors in 2022 and beyond.”

Click here for a video of the machine or visit www.segaarcade.com for more info.