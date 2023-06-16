Sega Bops into Bowl Expo

Sega Amusements International will be in booth #951 next week at Bowl Expo with BOP IT! Arcade and Drone Racing Genesis, among some of their other new and hit games.

BOP IT! is a family-friendly redemption game where players follow voice and visual prompts to perform actions quickly and win tickets.

They’ll also have Allstars Basketball on hand, as well as their Augmented Reality Darts, which takes traditional darts and adds projected animations into the mix. Stop by the booth or get in touch beforehand at 847-364-9787 or [email protected].