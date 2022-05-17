SEGA Announces Major Staff Promotions

Louise Howe, Justin Burke and Nigel Allison have all been promoted to executive positions at SEGA following a “strong first year of trading under new ownership,” reports CEO Paul Williams. In March 2021, Williams executed an MBO (management buyout) acquiring the rights of the global amusement company from its parent company SEGA Sammy Corporation in Japan.

Howe, who was “instrumental in supporting Williams and advising SEGA Amusements International throughout the MBO process,” has been appointed general counsel and company secretary.

Burke and Allison, both longtime employees who head up the sales and production divisions, respectively, have been promoted to sales director and manufacturing director.

“The MBO a year ago was a big shift for the company, especially in the midst of the global pandemic,” Williams said. “Getting through that and ending our financial year on a high was a tremendous result. I wanted to keep up the momentum while simultaneously recognizing the strength of the people within the organization who helped achieve that result and promoting people who will help shape the future of SEGA Amusements International to senior executive positions.

“We have significant expansion plans over the next few years and I feel that the appointment of these three new roles will greatly strengthen the company’s ability to achieve our goals.”