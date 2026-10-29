SEGA Amusements to Show House of the Dead Reawakened

From Nov. 17-20 at IAAPA Expo, SEGA Amusements will be in booths S4602 and S4803 with their latest and greatest games, including the attraction House of the Dead Reawakened, which debuts just ahead of the original game’s 30th anniversary. (Be sure to check your mailboxes in the next few days for your November issue of RePlay, where this SEGA game is on the cover.)

The 2-player, attendant-free horror attractions “brings the terror to life in a chilling, theme park-inspired manor cabinet.”

“We’re proud to bring this quintessential horror game back to arcades in our most impressive build to date,” said Siraj Elkhawad, CEO of SEGA Amusements International. “With the franchise’s 30th anniversary just around the corner, this means a great deal to us. The House of the Dead brand has defined horror gaming for a generation, and reawakening it like this, for the very first time, felt like the only way to do that legacy justice.”

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