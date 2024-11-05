SEGA Amusements to Show Brand-New Big Sea Fishing

Big Sea Fishing, the latest game from SEGA Amusements, will make its debut here in a couple of weeks at IAAPA Expo in Orlando. The company will be in booth #1006.

The competitive redemption game brings the popular sport to life in the arcade, where players will have to catch as many fish as possible within the time limit. Tickets are awarded based on a player’s final score.

The 4-player game will be featured alongside other games in the SEGA lineup like the 1-, 2- and 4-player versions of Skill Fall Revolution and Zombies Ready, Deady, Go!

Visit www.segaarcade.com for more information.