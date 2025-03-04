Sega Amusements to Launch Rhythm Game at AEI 2025

Sega Amusements is set to usher in the U.S. debut of maimai DX, a dance game with a thriving international community. They’ll be at Amusement Expo in booth #211.

“The growing influence of Asian pop culture has created a surge in demand for rhythm games, and maimai DXis at the forefront of this movement, said Justin Burke, the sales director at Sega Amusements International. “Recognized as one of the most influential titles in the genre, maimai DX has a proven track record, providing U.S. operators with a high-performing, revenue-driving game that keeps players engaged through its immersive gameplay and competitive features.”

Featuring a distinctive circular touchscreen, vibrant design and intuitive interface, the company says maimai DX “delivers an unparalleled rhythm game experience” with a library of more than 1,100 songs. Email [email protected] to learn more.