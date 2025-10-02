Sega Amusements Shakes Up Executive Leadership Team

Following the departure of longtime CEO Paul Williams, Sega Amusements International has appointed Siraj Elkhawad to the position. Justin Burke was also promoted as the company’s COO and Nigel Allison was promoted to manufacturing and R&D director. The company said the leadership changes reflect their “ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering unparalleled value to its customers worldwide.”

Elkhawad has more than 27 years of experience in the amusement industry with more than six years as Sega’s finance director and nearly 20 years as its financial controller.

“My focus will be on building on our strong financial foundations to drive growth, expand our global reach, and deliver truly world-class experiences that inspire and delight players everywhere,” Elkhawad said. “Together with our talented team, I believe the future holds enormous potential for both our customers and the wider amusement industry.”

Burke, a third-generation industry professional, began his time at Sega in 1996 and has experience in both sales and operations. Sega noted his “proven track record in driving commercial success” and “deep understanding of the industry.”

“I am excited to continue my journey at Sega in this new role and help the company deliver on its strategic objectives,” Burke said.