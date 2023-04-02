Sega Amusements International Celebrates 4 Decades

While the broader entity known as Sega celebrated its 60 th anniversary in 2020 (see RePlay’s special feature in the June issue of that year), Sega Amusements International is now celebrating its 40 th .

A separate organization today thanks to a management buyout undertaken by CEO Paul Williams in 2021, “Sega Amusements International” has its origins rooted back four decades, with official records showing it was born March 31, 1983. Those who’ve been around long enough will recall names such as Ruffler & Deith and Deith Leisure that had close early associations with the Sega name. The suffix “Europe” was added to the company name in the 1990s and zooming ahead to 2015, the company’s current name was created reflecting its increasing global reach in the amusement market.

Said the company, “As we reflect on the past 40 years, Sega Amusements International has always been at the forefront of some of the most innovative products in the industry. From sensational video racing games like Ford Racing, GRID and Daytona Championship USA, which were all front-runners in their field and were unmatched. Also, in that list, major blockbuster licensed products cannot be forgotten, such as the Transformers series, Plants vs Zombies, Mission Impossible Arcade, Jumanji and most recently and notably Bop IT! Arcade. Furthermore, smash hit redemption game Power Roll. In the early 2000s, the company branched out, partnering with other leading amusements manufacturers such as ICE, Komuse, Wahlap and, more recently, 501 Entertainment. These partnerships let operators tap into a wider product portfolio to suit their guests’ preferences.”

As the company evolved over the years, it added new dedicated departments to better suit customer needs. This included: Sega Total Solutions (started in 2007 to offer parts, redemption tickets, change machines, ticket-taking units and cashless payment solutions); Sega Prize International (also started in 2007, this group to provide premium licensed plush) and Sega Amusements Operations (formed in the early 2010s).

Of the milestone, SAI CEO Paul Williams said, “We would like to express our deepest gratitude to our customers, partners, and suppliers worldwide for your continued support and loyalty over the past 40 years. We recognize that without your trust and confidence in our products and services, we would not be where we are today.

“I want to extend a special thank you to our fantastic team for their unwavering dedication and commitment to excellence. Your hard work, expertise, and passion have been essential to our success and growth over the years,” he continued. “Thank you all for being part of our journey and look forward to many more years.”

To reach Sega Amusements International, phone +44-(0)208-391-8090 or 847-364-9787 or email [email protected].