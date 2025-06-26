Sega Amusements in Booth #813

Sega will be bringing High Five, Skill Fall Revolution, Capto Crane and a slew of other machines to booth #813 at Bowl Expo.

High Five, of course, is their five-claw crane operated by a single joystick, allowing players to aim for up to five prizes in one play. The frameless, transparent cabinet front and vibrant edge lighting commands attention, the company said, and “delivers a thrilling player experience.”

Skill Fall Revolution is its 2-player game with dual rotating prize pedestals. Capto Crane is described as “a must-have for bowling operators seeking a proven winner.”

Email [email protected] for more.