SEGA Adds ATV Slam, Storm Racer to Finance Deal

The Buy Now Pay Later deal from SEGA and Univest Capital has now been extended to two of the manufacturer’s deluxe motion games – ATV Slam and Storm Racer.

“Our Buy Now Pay Later offer on House of the Dead: Scarlet Dawn and Transformers: Shadows Rising has already helped many operators get new attractions into their location, to entice visitors back into their location,” said CEO Paul Williams. “We are now expanding the offer to our iconic motion racing games ATV Slam and Storm Racer to give our operators a chance to pump more excitement into their venue.”

The deal allows 0% APR for 36 months, which Williams noted “gives you peace of mind when managing your cash flow.”

The offer ends December 31. Call SEGA at 847-364-9787, email [email protected] or contact Jim Hines at Univest Capital ([email protected]).