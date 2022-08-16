Sega Acquires FunBox

Paul Williams, CEO and owner of Sega Amusements International, recently announced the company’s purchase of FunBox Entertainment U.K. from the U.S.-based Village Holdings LLC.

FunBox is best known for its “revolutionary amusement concept operated by Matthew Deith, supported by Albert Corrigan within the Gravity brand,” Sega said. Williams, Deith and Corrigan have created a new company – Urban Fun Ltd. – to function as a holding company to incorporate FunBox Entertainment U.K. and its sister company in Germany FunBox Gmbh.

Williams will be the new company’s CEO with support of Deith as managing director and Corrigan as operations director.

Commenting on the acquisition, Williams said, “I have known Matthew for almost 27 years, dating back to when his father Bob Deith employed me at Segaworld at the Trocadero. Matthew and Albert have created a first-class operation and continue to exceed the expectations of the U.K. customer, I am excited and delighted to be able to work with and support them. We have exciting new ventures underway, and we look forward to officially announce them soon.”

Deith added: “I am looking forward to the prospect of working alongside Paul and the synergies that this relationship will produce. As partners, we will grow the business rapidly continuing to lead the industry in both innovation and technology.”