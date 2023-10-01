Spotlight Feature – Sega’s Skill Fall Revolution

New Prize Game Shipping from Sega New Prize Game Shipping from Sega

Skill Fall Revolu­tion, the brand-new game from Sega Amuse­ments, made its debut in September at AAMA’s annual meeting and gala and will have its wider release Nov. 14-17 at IAAPA Expo. (They’ll be in booth #1006 at the trade show.)

The prize redemption game, available in red, blue and yellow cabinets, is shipping now. Sega said Skill Fall Revolution is designed to engage players of all ages.

“Participants must carefully time their button press to unclip the prize and drop it into the win zone,” the company explained. “This simple yet exhilarating mechanics ensures an enjoyable experience for everyone. Skill Fall Revolution allows endless possibilities for prizes.”

The company also noted that its front entry is conveniently located to allow easy access for operators and that the large prize storage area around the playfield enhances operational efficiency. (The rotating prize pedestal showcases the possible wins and the top of the pedestal can be used to display featured prizes.)

“The vibrant LED header lighting, coupled with the modern see-through design and bright interior lighting, instantly captures players’ attention in any arcade, FEC or bowling center,” Sega Amusements said.

“The transparent cabinet allows guests to have a clear view into the arcade, making it a versatile unit that can be placed at the entrance or serve as a captivating centerpiece.”

The small-footprint game measures in (assembled) at 30” W x 37” D x 83” H and weighs551 lbs. Sega recommends Skill Fall Revolution be displayed in sets of three (as shown in the picture) to take advantage of the striking trifecta of cabinet colors.

Learn more by contacting [email protected] or 847-364-9787.