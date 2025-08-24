Secret Service Seeks Help Stopping NYC ATM Skimming

The National ATM Council has been asked to help identify recent skimming attacks in the New York City area, the association reports.

If you have operated Genmega 2500 ATMs in the New York City area between February of this year and now and have discovered a skimming device installed on one of those ATMs, NAC requests you contact them immediately by calling 904-710-3522 or emailing [email protected].

“We will promptly get you in touch directly with the USSS to share your information and assist in this active investigation,” NAC said.