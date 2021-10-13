Second Jukebox Jams Webinar Tomorrow

Join AMOA tomorrow, Oct. 14, to learn more about their upcoming Jukebox Jams Emerging Artists Program. They’ll host a webinar at 10 a.m. Central time. Click here to sign up. The focus is on the digital marketing kit to support the program.

In partnership with AMI Entertainment and TouchTunes, the inaugural Jukebox Jams Program will be held Nov. 1-24. The program is intended to “generate awareness, excitement and inspiration for the jukebox music experience nationwide.”

It will showcase a select playlist of up-and-coming artists to drive more awareness of the artists themselves as well as the jukebox experience. The event culminates on Nov. 24, which is National Jukebox Day. Learn more at www.amoa.com.