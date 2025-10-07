Seasons Hires Whitney Cannon

LAI Games’ Seasons, which manufactures cranes and merchandise, has welcomed Whitney Cannon to its team as sales executive. She most recently served as a sales exec at Ty Inc., the company behind the iconic Beanie Babies brand.

“Whitney has a rare ability to make every customer feel valued and understood,” said Derek Park, the general manager of Seasons. “Her energy, professionalism, and genuine care for people shine through in every interaction. She doesn’t just sell – she builds partnerships that last. Whitney’s dedication to listening, problem-solving, and creating customized solutions has consistently made her a trusted resource for clients. We are thrilled to see her bring that same passion and expertise to Seasons.”

Contact her at [email protected] or call 214-763-1610. She’ll also be at the company’s booth #237 at IAAPA Expo.