Scottie’s Fun Spot Marks 90 Years in Biz

Originally opened in 1936 in a nearby city, Scottie’s Fun Spot in Quincy, Illinois, is celebrating its 90th anniversary, KHQA reported.

They said it’s the longest running family-owned skating rink in the country. The rink was first in Carthage, Illinois, before moving to its current location in 1979.

“I spent my whole childhood here,” explained owner-operator Jeff Scott. “Then to come on as management and ownership and then expanding it with my mom and dad into Scottie’s Fun Spot, and seeing now, it’s not just skating – which that’s the 90 years – but the laser tag, the go-karts, the memories that we create every weekend, it’s really cool to think about that.”

Quincy Mayor Linda Moore declared March 27 as Scottie’s Fun Spot Day in the city.