Scottie’s Fun Spot Gets New Attractions

A fun center in Quincy, Ill., Scottie’s Fun Spot, got some new upgrades that opened to the public on July 20, according to WGEM.

The facility now has a new glow-in-the-dark mini-golf course as well as a revamped laser tag arena. Planning for the attractions started last fall and the build took about a month.

“I think it’s going to be a plus,” said owner Jeff Scott. “The blacklight mini-golf is something grandparents can play with younger children and adults and all ages are going to love the new attraction.” Learn more at www.scottiesfunspot.com.