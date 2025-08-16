Scott Chenault Joins Andamiro USA Sales Team

Andamiro USA has appointed Scott Chenault as its newest sales associate. He’ll be based at the company’s Irving, Texas, headquarters and will report to Andamiro USA President Drew Maniscalco.

Chenault brings 15 years of experience in sales and customer service, most recently as an account executive for the Dallas Mavericks. Earlier in his career, he spent four years at Main Event Entertainment, where he managed arcade operations.

“Scott’s arrival marks an important step in the evolution of our sales strategy,” said COO Min Lee. “As we expand our reach, adding dedicated talent helps us respond faster to customer needs and build a stronger brand presence across all industry segments.”

He can be reached at [email protected].