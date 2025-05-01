Scott Avery Receives AMOA-NY Man of the Year

Apple Industries is celebrating that their president and COO Scott Avery was recognized as AMOA-NY’s Man of the Year in a gathering April 28 at Club 101 in Manhattan. Avery was joined at the event by his Apple family as well as his wife Vanessa, children Evelyn and Scotty, parents Scott and Sue and mother-in-law Nancy Frisina.

“Scott’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding Apple to unprecedented heights,” said Apple Industries founder and CEO Allen Weisberg. “Under his stewardship, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product line, which features Face Place photo booths and related products.

“He has helped to solidify Apple Industries’ position as a global leader in the amusement industry. His strategic vision, coupled with a focus on culture and sustainable growth, has positioned Apple as a company that not only delivers cutting-edge, profitable products to operators but also delivers memorable experiences to millions of consumers each year.”

The AMOA-NY gala also featured a vibrant casino night fundraiser that benefited the Sunshine Association.