Scott Avery AMOA-NY’s Man of the Year at Gala

AMOA-NY has chosen Scott Avery as its Man of the Year; Avery, the COO and president of photo booth maker Apple Industries, will be the guest of honor at the New York association’s Annual Gala on April 28. He started with the company as its director of operations in 2011 and was promoted in 2021 to his current role.

Said Apple Industries Chairman and CEO Allen Weisberg: “Scott’s leadership has been instrumental in guiding Apple to unprecedented heights. Under his stewardship, the company has continued to innovate and expand its product line which features Face Place photo booths and related products. He has helped to solidify our position as a global leader in the amusement industry. His strategic vision, coupled with a focus on culture and sustainable growth, has positioned Apple as a company that not only delivers cutting-edge, profitable products to operators but also delivers memorable experiences to millions of consumers each year.”

Added AMOA-NY President Ken Goldberg (Bar Partners): “Throughout his tenure, Scott has cultivated enduring relationships with the most influential brands in entertainment, retail and technology industries, including Disney, Major League Baseball, Regal Cinemas, and, most recently, Hasbro. He consistently provides inventive business solutions and enhances business capabilities by expanding Apple’s reach into new markets.”

The previous honoree was Bob Dipipi of Betson Enterprises. For more information on tickets and Souvenir Journal sponsorships, call 802-362-4034 or email [email protected].