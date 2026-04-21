Scorbit Launches Real-Money Tourneys

The Scorbit online platform for pinball has launched a real-money tournaments feature in an effort to transform “physical gameplay into connected, competitive and monetized experiences.”

Scorbit has rolled out tournaments across 13 locations with $4,000 in total winnings available. The tournaments conclude today, April 22. Among the 13 locations are Capital Pinball Parlor in Sacramento, California; RLM Amusements in Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Beer Bunker in Portland, Oregon.

Click here to read more from Yahoo! Finance and visit www.scorbit.io to learn more about the platform.