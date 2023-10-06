Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille Plans Big for West Texas

Covenant Health is partnering with Schulman’s Movie Bowl Grille to bring the movie entertainment center chain to Covenant Park in Lubbock, Texas, by 2025. According to Everything Lubbock, it’ll be the company’s first location in West Texas.

The facility will be 80,000 sq. ft. and include screening rooms, bowling, indoor pickleball courts, an arcade, full restaurant and a two-story brewery.

They will share green space with Covenant Park’s town square, which will have concerts, other live music events, outdoor movie nights and more. Construction will begin next year. Learn more about the company at www.moviebowlgrille.com.