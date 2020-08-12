Schools or Pubs; Which Will It Be?

England reopened its pubs in July only to face re-closure almost immediately. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has advised that reopening schools in the face of almost-sure virus contagion should be counter-balanced by shuttering the nation’s pubs and eating places, according to The New York Times.

As of today, no decision had been announced either way. But since PM Johnson believes sending the kiddies back to school is a “moral duty,” the words for coin-op could very well be “here we go again, mate!”