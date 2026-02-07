School for Bowling Center Management in April

BPAA’s School for Bowling Center Management, part of their Bowling University program, will be April 19-24 in Arlington, Texas.
The weeklong school, which happens once a year at the International Bowling Campus, is meant for managers or owners of traditional centers who want to increase profitability and improve their own skills.
Topics range from marketing, food and beverage and human resources to annual planning strategies, leadership and time management.
Click here to register or get the full scoop on the agenda, or go to www.bowlinguniversity.net for additional information.