Scene75 Wins IAAPA Brass Ring Award

And the 2021 IAAPA Brass Ring Award for Top Family Entertainment Center of the World goes to… Scene75 of Columbus, Ohio! Scene75 has locations in Columbus, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Dayton and another coming soon in the Chicago area.

According to IAAPA, the awards “recognize amusement parks, water parks, zoos, aquariums, museums, science centers, FECs and attractions in excellence in categories including food and beverage, games and retail, human resources, live entertainment, marketing and new products.”

The virtual awards presentation was held from Nov. 1-5. The winners will also be celebrated later this month at the in-person IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Click here to see a full list of award winners and more information.