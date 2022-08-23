Scene75 Opens Chicagoland Location

Scene75 has opened its Romeoville location. The 135,000-sq.-ft. entertainment center features electric go-karts, a spinning roller coaster, arcade games, a spinning two-story drop tower, a multilevel laser tag arena, two mini-golf courses and much more.

According to Patch, other attractions at the facility include an inflatable bouncing and toddler area, bumper cars, mini-bowling, batting cages, a laser maze, a food court and private party rooms.

The location is Scene75’s first in Illinois. They currently have four locations in Ohio. Learn more at www.scene75.com.