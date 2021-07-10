Scene75 Opening Illinois Location at End of Summer

A new 135,000-sq.-ft. indoor entertainment center from Scene75 will open in Romeoville, Ill., at the end of this summer. It will be the Ohio-based company’s first location in Illinois.

According to Patch, it’s located in the former Sam’s Club at 460 S. Weber Rd. The entertainment center will feature an arcade, mini bowling, batting cages, two 9-hole blacklight mini-golf courses, spinning bumper cars, laser tag, electric go-karts, a roller coaster, a 36-ft. drop tower and even more.

Scene75 also offers a restaurant and full-service bar, five party rooms and a banquet facility for up to 300 guests. Learn more at www.scene75.com.