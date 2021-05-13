Scene75 Closes Pittsburgh Location Due to Pandemic

The Ohio-based Scene75 is closing its Pittsburgh area location permanently due to Covid-19, according to WTAE. The FEC chain also has locations in Dayton, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Columbus, and is expanding to Illinois this year.

Opened in 2018, the company says its Edgewood, Pa., location was no longer viable – noting that two lockdowns were too much for it to withstand.

“We have made the incredibly difficult decision to permanently close our doors in Edgewood due to the pandemic and the hard obstacle of having two lockdowns,” they said. “We are happy for all of the wonderful families who had fun with us, thankful for the team that called us home and will cherish the memories that were had in our facility.”