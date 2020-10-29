Scary Strokes FEC Launches Embed’s Mobile Wallet

Cashless business management system provider Embed has partnered with Scary Strokes, an FEC in Waldorf, Maryland, to launch Embed’s award-winning Mobile Wallet, a virtual game card that can be added to IOS and Android mobile devices without any app for the customer to download. The location has blacklight mini-golf, a Virtuix Omni Arena VR attraction and about 30 arcade games.

Embed says that at Scary Strokes, by implementing Embed’s Mobile Wallet, not only enabled the location to effectively offer their guests safe, contactless gameplay and redemption options, but empowered guests to top-up their virtual game cards anytime, anywhere, without leaving the game. Also with the Mobile Wallet, Embed says guests enjoy the added plus of never losing their game cards because they are safely stored in the mobile wallet and protected by mobile encryption technology.

To learn more about the system, visit www.embedcard.com/hardware-solutions/mobilewallet. You can also watch a video about this installation here: