ScAREA15: Halloween Coming to Vegas Venue

AREA15, the experiential art and entertainment attraction near the Las Vegas Strip, has a whole lot of fun planned for Halloween this year, dubbing their space “ScAREA15” for the Oct. 31 holiday.

“Each year, our ScAREA15 Massive pushes the boundaries of what a Halloween party can be,” said Kelly Campbell, the vice president of events and entertainment for AREA15. “Strange Circus will immerse guests in an eerie and dazzling world where music, performance and spectacle collide. From Valentino Khan’s electrifying KHAN-O-WEEN to spooky sideshow-inspired surprises around every corner, it’s a Halloween experience you can only find at AREA15.”

In addition to live entertainment, there will be interactive photo ops, immersive art installations, festival-style vendors and more. Attendees are invited to “dress to impress in their best circus attire” as well.

Early bird tickets are currently available for $25. More information about the event is online at www.area15.com.