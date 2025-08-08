Save the Date: Foundations in October

The next Foundations Entertainment University course will be held Oct. 7-8 in Houston, Texas, at the Hilton Houston North at 12400 Greenspoint Dr.

The two-day educational seminar program covers all aspects of market and financial feasibility, planning, design, financing, development, marketing and managing for the long-term success of a location-based entertainment business. Project types covered include FECs, bowling facilities, trampoline parks and much more.

Dozens of presentations, a back-of-house venue tour, operator interview and case studies will be highlights of the event.

There are more details to come, including a full agenda. For more information or to register, go to www.foundationsuniversity.com/registration. Hotel rooms at the Hilton Houston North have been blocked at the rate of $159 per night now through Sept. 15.