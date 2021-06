Another industry veteran, Satinder Bhutani, is back in business. He’s now president of Komuse, the manufacturer of Key Master and Power Roll, which will be showing new games at Amusement Expo’s Booth #175.

“Our beloved coin-op industry is coming back and so am I,” Bhutani reported about coming out of retirement. At Amusement Expo, the company will feature new games like Swing & Smash, Coco Bowl and Drop It Drop It.

Bhutani can be reached at [email protected]. Learn more at www.komuse.com.