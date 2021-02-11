Santikos Entertainment Partners with Food Bank

Santikos Entertainment, a movie entertainment center in Cibolo, Texas, recently partnered with the New Braunfels Food Bank, allowing them to use their massive parking lot as a distribution center and helping with the donations.

Each family went home with an average of 167 pounds of food, some of it donated by Santikos. Cars started lining up at 4:30 a.m., according to Andrew Brooks, Santikos Entertainment’s executive director of sales and marketing. Volunteers were there until noon.

With Santikos being “in a position to survive the pandemic,” said Brooks, they’re able to “stay focused on our purpose, which is benefiting the community. Because we do believe the cinema experience is going to come back. We’ve seen it. We’ve been open pretty much the longest.”