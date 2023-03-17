Santikos Entertainment Adding New Arcade, Bowling

The Santikos Entertainment movie theater chain is adding an arcade and bowling alley to its location in New Braunfels, Texas. According to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung, the center plans to place an arcade with more than 50 games in addition to an eight-lane bowling alley.

At the beginning of the year, Santikos had just finished replacing stadium seating in three of their screening rooms into fully-reclining seating. The continued expansion and renovation will also include a sports bar.

The renovations come after about a year and a half in business at the location, having replaced Alamo Drafthouse, another small theater chain. Completion is expected by fall. Learn more at www.santikos.com.