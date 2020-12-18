Santa on a Roller Coaster

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras ship, recently delivered to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, has a roller coaster on it and jolly Santa Claus was pictured taking a ride prior to his Christmas engagements.

The 800-ft.-long roller coaster – called BOLT – is said to be the first-ever roller coaster at sea. BOLT clocks in at about 40 miles an hour and something Santa is quite excited about: “Never in my wildest dreams would I think a roller coaster could be on a cruise ship. It’s something we’ll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!”