Santa on a Roller Coaster

Carnival Cruise Line’s new Mardi Gras ship, recently delivered to the Meyer Turku shipyard in Finland, has a roller coaster on it and jolly Santa Claus was pictured taking a ride prior to his Christmas engagements.

The 800-ft.-long roller coaster – called BOLT – is said to be the first-ever roller coaster at sea. BOLT clocks in at about 40 miles an hour and something Santa is quite excited about: “Never in my wildest dreams would I think a roller coaster could be on a cruise ship. It’s something we’ll be talking about at the North Pole for a long time!”

Built in partnership with Germany-based Mauer Rides, BOLT will “take cruise industry innovation to new heights” when the ship enters service next year from Port Canaveral, Fla.

