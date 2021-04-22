Santa Barbara County Allows Increased FEC Capacity

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department announced April 20 that it had reached the state of California’s orange tier for reopening for the first time – allowing certain businesses like FECs to increase capacities.

As of yesterday, April 21, the county’s FECs, breweries, wineries and gyms can have 25% indoor capacity, according to KSBY. Movie theaters, museums, restaurants and more can increase to 50% indoor capacity.

For the first time in over a year, the FEC Boomers in Santa Maria will open. “We’re restocking games that have candy because we haven’t been able to restock that, especially with candy expiring,” said manager Nancy Parraguirre.