Sandbox VR Opens Times Square Venue

The VR Collective recently reported that Sandbox VR has opened its first New York City venue, which is the company’s 100th location overall. (The VR Collective previously reported on its 10-year lease at the Midtown Manhattan location.)

“Times Square is where the world comes together, so it is the perfect home for the most social VR experience in the world,” said Carolyne Chan, co-owner of JLG Ventures, a group that invests in and operates hospitality and entertainment brands. She added that they plan “more locations across New York City.”

The Times Square location has six private VR rooms, each holding up to six players. They’re running 12 experiences, led by Deadwood Origins, the fourth game in Sandbox VR’s zombie series.